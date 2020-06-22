Give Your Makeup Brushes A Deep-Cleaning! Rosie’s Tips Here

Rosie spent the weekend doing a deep-clean on her beauty bag, and that included scrubbing her makeup brushes and bags! Here’s the “before” (yuck):

There are some cool viral hacks out there on the internet, so Rosie gave a few of them a try. Based on recommendations, Rosie mixed:

1 cup warm water

1 tablespoon of dish soap

A splash of distilled vinegar

Though vinegar is one of Rosie’s all-time favorite cleaning products, it didn’t seem like it was getting the job done. In fact, it appeared to be gunking the brushes up a bit, making product stick together. She tried this soapy method with a regular drill, which has the ability to size up and down to grasp a lot of different brush handles, much like the way electric makeup brush cleaners work. The drill hack looked, frankly, awesome — but it didn’t seem to get much of the actual cleaning done.

Then Rosie tried hot-gluing some texture to the bottom of a bowl. You can use nicer bowls or plates for this and scrape the glue off when you’re done, or just use a plastic one that you can keep reusing for this purpose. This was a winner! Rosie switched to just pure dish soap and hot water, and that helped, too. Rosie did spikes, dots and lines and swirled the brushes around. The texture on the bottom helps push the dirt out! Rosie rinsed between each cleaning, because the water gets dirty, fast. Rosie also cleaned the bags that hold her brushes with just her hands and the warm soap-and-water method.

After all the brushes were clean, Rosie formed the bristles back to the original shape of the brushes and laid them at an angle, bristle-down, to dry. Laying them flat is okay, but you run the risk of the getting the glue wet that holds the bristles together, which could impact the quality of your brush. Try to let dry for 24 hours. Your next makeup application should be flawless!