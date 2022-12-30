This holiday season, festivalPass, the world’s first live events subscription service, presents the ultimate gift for live event fans.

Give the gift of a year of unforgettable live events experiences for one price with their Annual festivalPass Membership. Annual Passes, available from $210 (Gold Pass) – $1,080 (Founders Pass) include up to 1,080 credits to redeem for tickets on the platform with over 80,000 live events to choose from including all top festivals, concerts, comedy, sporting events and more including room nights at over 600,000 hotels globally.

SPIN Magazine has named the festivalPass Annual Membership one of the top 10 gifts for music lovers this holiday season, which can be seen here. You can use the code SPIN for an extra 10% off a gift purchase at checkout.

“This is a unique opportunity to gift your special someone (or yourself) a year of unforgettable live event experiences,” said Ed Vincent, festivalPass Founder. “Your loved one gets to choose what events they want to go to and will think of you while they are creating unforgettable memories.”

festivalPass is a great gift for event-lovers who are seeking a community of passionate fans and

like-minded people. Membership comes with credits to attend live events and book discounted hotel rooms, access to member only experiences and participation in the festivalPass community.

With festivalPass there are no added fees when securing tickets from the 80,000+ events on the platform. Upcoming events include most major concerts and festivals such as Elvis Costello, LeAnn Rimes, The Weekend, most major professional and college sports, top touring comedians, most major broadway shows and more. Give the best gift of the year today!

About festivalPass:

festivalPass’s mission is to inspire people to lead active and engaging lives through passionconnected member experiences. The team at festivalPass spans the globe from Austin, New York, Aspen and Detroit to as far away as Lisbon and Bali. Founded by CEO Ed Vincent, a 25+ year proven entrepreneur and product leader with multiple exits, the unique marketplace model has attracted high profile investors and a growing team of senior executives.

Notable investors and advisors include Brian Sharples, co-founder VRBO/HomeAway, Shelli Taylor, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse, Jason Dorsey, Millennial and Gen Z Expert, Jacob Trouba, NHL Hockey Player for the NY Rangers, Lisa Licht, Former CMO of Live Nation Concerts, Geoff Cottrill, CMO of Top Golf, Tom Chavez (sold Krux to Salesforce and Rapt to Microsoft), and Townsquare Media, America’s third largest radio network.

For more information on festivalPass, please visit here.