Mother’s Day is approaching on May 8 and one local mom suggests “giving the gift of sleep” with her over-the-head pillow, Sleep Crown.

“What do most mothers have in common? We’re tired! We want to disappear to a silent, dark retreat and be left alone,” Julie Westervelt said.

Westervelt is the founder of Sleep Crown and is obsessed with helping people get proper, uninterrupted sleep. She joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Westervelt’s Sleep Crown over-the-head pillow blocks out light, muffles sound, and adds gentle pressure to the top of the head, which relaxes the whole body for sleeping. They’re also handmade in Austin.

Give mom the best gift in the world — the gift of sleep — for Mother’s Day (May 8). To ensure delivery, order online at SleepCrown.com by April 30. You can also find Sleep Crown over-the-head pillows at Perriberri in Austin, which is Westervelt’s exclusive stockist.

This segment is paid for by Sleep Crown and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.