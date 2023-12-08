During this season of giving, it’s easy to forget about taking care of ourselves. Let’s make that happen: give yourself the gift of a week at Rancho La Puerta, one of the world’s top-ranked destination spas in Tecate, Mexico. Beauty and lifestyle expert, Cheryl Kramer Kaye, shared details about the resort, including a special deal just for Studio 512 viewers.

Cheryl, where is Rancho La Puerta, and what’s your connection to it?

“I’ve been coming to ‘The Ranch,’ as we call it, since 1996. It’s my favorite place to recharge my batteries and get back on track with the healthy habits that tend to fall by the wayside during the holidays. The Ranch is just across the Mexican border in Tecate, and it runs a complimentary shuttle bus from the San Diego airport. The location is at the foot of Mt. Kuchumaa, which means that incredible hiking is right at your door. Every morning at The Ranch, a staff member leads a number of different hikes of varying intensities. It’s an amazing way to start the day and I usually get in more steps on that hike than I do in a whole day at home!”

What is a typical day like at Rancho La Puerta?

“There’s no such thing as a typical day. There are so many different classes and workshops offered every hour through 5 p.m. that cater to everyone from true beginners to elite athletes. Like this morning, I’m thinking of doing Pilates at 9 a.m., a cardio hip-hop dance class at 10, and then I might try pickleball at 11…or maybe the water workout!

“There are also lots of classes to connect to your inner self: yoga, meditation, sound healing, plus a number of holistic therapies, like reiki, craniosacral therapy, acupuncture! But most days, after so much exercise, I just want a deep tissue massage, and the spa offerings are incredible: facials, massages, wraps, scrubs, everything you can think of. I never miss the scalp treatment, which is a scalp, neck and shoulder massage with hair nourishing oils. Oh, and there’s a full beauty salon, too!”

What’s the food like at The Ranch?

“It’s amazing. You get three gourmet spa meals a day, plus snacks, and there’s also a cooking school called La Cocina Que Canta, where they bring in renown chefs for hands-on cooking classes. Mealtime is my favorite: I travel here with the women in my family and we meet at meals to laugh and talk and catch up. This is our special place to reconnect with each other. But The Ranch is also a wonderful place to meet new people and is often called the best destination for solo travelers.”

And you have a special offer for Studio 512 viewers?

“Yes! For all new bookings for any week at Rancho La Puerta in 2023, or through February of 2024, book using code RLP-CKK (it stands for Rancho La Puerto – Cheryl Kramer Kaye )and receive a free 50-minute massage! There are some amazing offers right now, so go to RanchoLaPuerta.com to check them out.

To learn more and to book your stay, call 800-442-7565 or visit RanchoLaPuerta.com. Make sure you use the code RLP-CKK for a free 50-minute massage!

This segment is paid for by Rancho La Puerta and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.