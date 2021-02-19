Give The Gift Of Royalty By Granting The Legal Use Of The Scottish Title Laird, Lord Or Lady This Valentine’s Day

Introducing Lady Stephanie Gilbert of Glencoe and Lady Rosie Newberry Of Glencoe. If you want to give the gift of land ownership and become royalty with use of the legal title Laird, Lord or Lady this Valentine’s Day, there’s still time!

Highland Titles is one of the world’s leading innovators in land preservation. The company’s mission is to fund the creation of multiple nature reserves throughout Scotland by selling the most engaging gift in the world.

For the last 14 years, Highland Titles has offered a unique and eco-friendly opportunity to purchase souvenir plots to aid in land conservation by selling small plots to help fund the rescuing of woodlands, tree planting, maintenance and acquisition of land at risk of development – ensuring it cannot be purchased or developed. In exchange, customers have the chance to become royalty by granting the legal use of the Scottish Title Laird, Lord or Lady!

Profits have been used to manage the reserve, plant thousands of trees, create a lochan, build a Hedgehog Hospital and ‘Forever Home’ for injured and disabled hedgehogs, install access tracks, beehives, habitat boxes and more.

Over 200,000 people have become Lords and Ladies of Glencoe – helping to create nature reserves in Scotland

There are a variety of packages you can choose from on HighlandTitles.com

Customers can purchase plot sizes ranging from one square foot to 1,000 square feet starting at $47.99.

In just a few clicks, customers can instantly download an eco-friendly certificate, ideal during the times of social distancing and for last-minute shoppers!

Aside from single titles, Highland Titles also offers a Couples Package, which provides square foot plots right next to each other

