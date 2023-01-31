AWAY Spa has Valentine’s Day specials that start tomorrow on Feb 1st.

The names of these packages are based on popular murals around Austin –

“I Love You So Much” Package: $830.00

-90-minute Couple’s Away Massage with Complimentary Enhancement ($80 value)

-60-minute Away Facials for Two

-Complimentary Glass of Prosecco or Mimosa

-Complimentary Box of Chocolates

-Complimentary Tara Gift Set

“‘Til Death Do Us Part” Package: $710.00

-60-minute Couple’s Away Massage with Complimentary Enhancement ($80 value)

-60-minute Away Facials for Two

-Complimentary Glass of Prosecco or Mimosa

-Complimentary Box of Chocolates

“Spread Love the Austin Way” Package: $680.00

-60-minute Away Massages with Complimentary Enhancement for Two (Separate Treatment Rooms)

-60-minute Away Facials for Two

-Complimentary Glass of Prosecco or Mimosa

-Complimentary Skincare Gift for Each Person

“I Love Austin” Package: (Single Package) $470.00

-60-minute Away Massage with Complimentary Enhancement ($20 value)

-60-minute Away Facial ($20 value) Away Manicure and Pedicure

-Complimentary Glass of Prosecco or Mimosa

-Complimentary Gift

“Love from Austin” Package: (Single Package) $415.00

-60-minute Away Massage with Complimentary Enhancement ($20 value)

-60-minute Away Facial ($20 value) Away Pedicure

-Complimentary Glass of Prosecco or Mimosa

-Complimentary Gift

Gift Cards: Can’t think of the perfect gift to give that special someone? Give them the gift of slippin’ away at Away Spa by purchasing a gift card via website at www.austinawayspa.com.

Terms and Conditions:

· An automatic 20% gratuity will be applied to the cost of service.

· No substitutions may be made unless desired service is of equal or higher value.

· Complimentary gifts may vary and are based upon availability.

· Please call (512) 542-3626 to book your package directly with the spa.

· Services must be completed by February 28th to qualify for the package promotion.