AWAY Spa has Valentine’s Day specials that start tomorrow on Feb 1st.
The names of these packages are based on popular murals around Austin –
“I Love You So Much” Package: $830.00
-90-minute Couple’s Away Massage with Complimentary Enhancement ($80 value)
-60-minute Away Facials for Two
-Complimentary Glass of Prosecco or Mimosa
-Complimentary Box of Chocolates
-Complimentary Tara Gift Set
“‘Til Death Do Us Part” Package: $710.00
-60-minute Couple’s Away Massage with Complimentary Enhancement ($80 value)
-60-minute Away Facials for Two
-Complimentary Glass of Prosecco or Mimosa
-Complimentary Box of Chocolates
“Spread Love the Austin Way” Package: $680.00
-60-minute Away Massages with Complimentary Enhancement for Two (Separate Treatment Rooms)
-60-minute Away Facials for Two
-Complimentary Glass of Prosecco or Mimosa
-Complimentary Skincare Gift for Each Person
“I Love Austin” Package: (Single Package) $470.00
-60-minute Away Massage with Complimentary Enhancement ($20 value)
-60-minute Away Facial ($20 value) Away Manicure and Pedicure
-Complimentary Glass of Prosecco or Mimosa
-Complimentary Gift
“Love from Austin” Package: (Single Package) $415.00
-60-minute Away Massage with Complimentary Enhancement ($20 value)
-60-minute Away Facial ($20 value) Away Pedicure
-Complimentary Glass of Prosecco or Mimosa
-Complimentary Gift
Gift Cards: Can’t think of the perfect gift to give that special someone? Give them the gift of slippin’ away at Away Spa by purchasing a gift card via website at www.austinawayspa.com.
Terms and Conditions:
· An automatic 20% gratuity will be applied to the cost of service.
· No substitutions may be made unless desired service is of equal or higher value.
· Complimentary gifts may vary and are based upon availability.
· Please call (512) 542-3626 to book your package directly with the spa.
· Services must be completed by February 28th to qualify for the package promotion.