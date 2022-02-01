Give The Gift Of Cute Comfort With The Galentine’s Collection From Mila & Me

Melissa Dieck Thaxton of Mila & Me joined Steph and Rosie to debut her Galentine’s Day collection in collaboration with Classic Childhood.

With every collaboration or new collection that launches at Mila & Me, there is always an inspiration or theme behind it. Their Galentine’s Day Collection this year is a celebration for all women and girls. Melissa collaborated with Classic Childhood to do a few embroidery designs on their loungewear.

Mila & Me has another collaboration launch this weekend with Ashley Green of Frankie Jean. They released 4 new colorways and lots of styles. Frankie Jean is also able to customize any of the Mila & Me pieces and they have a few more things in the works so check out their IG @shopmilaandme for those updates.

Mila & Me is offering Studio 512 viewers 10% off the Galentine’s Day collection with code “512Galentine” at checkout. For more information or to place an order go to MilaAndMe.Shop

