Give The Gift Of Award Winning Madhu Chocolate For Valentine’s Day

Harshit Gupta of Madhu Chocolate joined Steph and Rosie to share some delicious local gift ideas just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Madhu Chocolate is an Award winning chocolate maker based out of Austin, TX. Madhu Chocolate has been named as one of the best chocolates in the US and the only one in the state of Texas by the Food & Wine Magazine. They specialize in Indian-Inspired bean-to-bar chocolate made from cacao beans ethically sourced from Colombia and India. Harshit Gupta and Elliott Curelop are the founders and owners of Madhu Chocolate – 100% LGBTQ+ owned and 50% BIPOC owned.

One consistent source of inspiration is Harshit’s mom. She is a wonderful cook and always has inventive recipes. Not to mention, she makes an amazing chai. She is the reason why Harshit grew up with so much passion for food. Because she has been a great inspiration since the inception of this business, we thought it would only be appropriate to give the business same name as her: Madhu. Madhu in Hindi means honey or sweet which we think makes total sense for naming a chocolate company. It is also the mantra of our lives ‘Be Madhu to one another’.

You can find more information about Madhu Chocolate here: MadhuChocolate.com