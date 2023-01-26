Looking for the perfect gift for your valentine? Hiatus Spa + Retreat has 2023 Valentine’s Day Spa packages. Check out their offerings below:

Photo courtesy Molly Culver

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)

Send your sweetheart off on a “choose your own spa adventure” only to return more rejuvenated and relaxed than ever before. They’ll get to pick any 3 of Hiatus’ Essential Services — The Signature Massage, The Tailor-Made Facial, The One & Only Mani/Pedi, The Body Wrap, The Body Glow*, or Acupuncture*. Cost: $299 (a $350 value). *Available only at specific Hiatus spa locations.

Photo courtesy Molly Culver

The Love Birds (EarlyBird CBD Partnership)

Begin with a crushed rose petal and organic sugar foot soak, heartwarming hot stone shoulder massage then relax side-by-side in a couples massage with Hiatus’ house-blended “love potion” of rose, jasmine, vetiver and coco butter. Then take flight with EarlyBird Full Spectrum CBD Gummies and float through the rest of your day feeling chill and relaxed. Cost: $350 ($279 for H-Circle Members).

Photo courtesy Molly Culver

Cupid’s Bow

1 Syringe of Restylane Kysse, Dysport Lip Flip (10 units). Cost: $686 ($617 for H-Circle members; a $795 value).

In addition to Valentine’s day packages, Hiatus will also be offering a couple of gift card deals in the upcoming months:

Galentine’s Gift Card Sale

Available: February 13th

Offer: Buy $75 for only $50

Valentine’s Gift Card Sale

Available: February 7th through 15th

Offer: Buy $250 for only $199

Check out all offerings at HiatusSpa.com/Spa-Packages.