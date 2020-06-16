Give Dad The Sweet Treat Of Toni’s Toffee This Father’s Day

If you’re finding it tough to buy for dad…how about treating him with something sweet from local small business, Toni’s Toffee!
You can pick from 3 sizes and 3 flavors:
Original Semi-Sweet Chocolate Almond Toffee
“Hunka Burning Love” Cayenne spiced Semi-Sweet Chocolate Almond Toffee
“Magical Unicorn” Rosemary Sea Salt blend Semi-Sweet Chocolate Almond Toffee
Sizes are as follows:
16oz ( 1 pound ) Box $45
8oz ( half pound) Box $22
6 oz resealable bags $15
All flavors come in all sizes!!
Toni’s Toffee is also featuring their new TOFFEE COOKIES! They’re a yummy chocolate chip cookie with a dollop of crushed toffee on top and they sell for $20 per dozen.
For more information or to place an order go to TonisToffee.com