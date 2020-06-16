Give Dad The Sweet Treat Of Toni’s Toffee This Father’s Day

Royer's Round Top Café is open for business and this week they're celebrating Dad with Sunday Funday for Father's Day! They're taking up to 250 orders for their famous Fried Chicken every Sunday in their drive thru...so if you want to celebrate Dad with some delicious grub...get your order in now! The chicken is marinated for 24 hours in Garlic, Spices and Buttermilk. Royer's will also be open for dine in on Father's day if you want to take Dad out for a Sunday drive! To make a reservation or to pre-order your fried chicken you can call (979) 249-3611.

In addition to celebrating Dad...Royer's is also sending love to our Troops...in the form of PIES with "Operation Desert Pie" for 4th of July! They're aiming to send 500 pies to troops across the globe. They need your support to make this happen and here's how it works... Royer's is asking for companies and/or individuals to make donations so they can launch the campaign. They'll also be donating back to the Lone Survivor Foundation with each pie sent! If you want to help support our Troops with a pie you can contact Jamie-Len at (512) 789-3347. For more information go to RoyersRoundTopCafe.com