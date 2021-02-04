Give Back At The 17th Annual Austin Go Red For Women Virtual Luncheon

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement urges women to spread awareness that 1 in 3 women are dying from cardiovascular disease. National Wear Red Day is Feb. 5th , and the American Association ‘s Go Red for Women Movement is asking everyone to show their support by wearing Red. We were joined by incoming American Heart Association Board Chair, and Principal Owner of Workplace Resource, Virginia Visser, and a very special local heart transplant recipient, Sibyl McDade.

Virginia, we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, why should we, especially women, continue to focus on cardiovascular disease and stroke?

The American Heart Association is deeply concerned about the public health crisis facing our country. The organization’s top priority regarding coronavirus is the health and well-being of all individuals and their families today and in the future, in every community, everywhere. Despite the devastating toll of COVID-19, heart disease remains the #1 cause of death in the U.S and worldwide. And, while nearly 80percent of cardiac events can be prevented through modest changes to diet and lifestyle, heart disease continues to claim a woman’s life every 80 seconds. It’s time change that fact. We are asking everyone to help spread awareness, show support for women or to honor a loved one impacted by cardiovascular disease or stroke by wearing red tomorrow and giving to the Go Red for Women Movement.

Sibyl, you received a heart transplant at Seton Medical Center Austin three years ago on February 14-Valentine’s Day, AND National Organ Donor Day. How are you doing today?

I’ve had heart issues since the age of 15.After my congestive heart failure worsened, the only option I had was to receive a new heart in 2019. I am so fortunate to have received this second chance and for the care I received at Ascension Seton. Today I am healthy and working to maintain my health by walking, keeping up with my appointments and staying in touch with my family and friends. Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age, and we must make it a point to learn our family health history and take care of ourselves, especially now. I’m honored to be a Featured Survivor of the Go Red for Women movement because it is continuing its work during these challenging times. Through programs like Research Goes Red, the American Heart Association is shaping women’s health care and advocating for more women in STEM fields – which is important.

Tell us how people can get involved on National Wear Red Day and spread awareness.

Help us raise awareness by wearing red, even a pop of red will work, and by sharing your support on social media with the hashtags #ATXGoRed and #WearRedandGive. Visit AustinGoRed.Heart.org to make a donation that will support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association, and attend the 17th Annual Austin Go Red for Women virtual Luncheon.

Follow the American Heart Association and the Go Red for Women Campaign on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Sponsored by American Heart Association. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.