Girly Galentine’s Table Inspiration With Inspired Events & Designs

We’ve missed her! Studio 512 welcomes back Nycia Emerson of Inspired Events & Designs, who walked us through what has become a calling card for her on our show: a lush, themed tablescape. Nycia is calling this one “You Are Loved,” and it’s a great idea for hosting your quaranteam, or celebrating with just your family!

Nycia is a color guru, and she discussed aspects of putting layers of color and texture on a table. She usually tops things off with a treat, and in this case, it’s a DIY ombre tissue paper design that covers a small cup for chocolates.

Nycia is hosting an upcoming virtual vision board party on Saturday, February 6th. Learn more about her services and upcoming events on her website, InspiredEventsAndDesigns.com.

