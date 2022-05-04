Small business expert, entrepreneur and founder of the “Dear FoundHer…” podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk, wants to remind everyone about the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday on Sunday, May 7th!
She says, “Are you ready? If you haven’t gotten your butt in gear, have no fear…I have tips from local stores, companies and businesses. These are suggestions FOR moms, BY a mom…so you know she’s going to like these gifts!”
- Women’s Cotton Gauze House Dress, $88 from La Paloma Pajamas: “UT Textile major and Austin mom of two girls, Jen Pinkston, created this line of ‘mom and me’ pajamas. The assortment includes simple 100% cotton house dresses for day, ribbed knit cotton sets with 90s style tank tops and cropped wide leg pants for play, and classic tight-fitting ‘long John’ pajama sets in their artist-created prints for lounge and sleep.”
- Anook Athletics Austin Maternity Shorts, $60: “This line is maternity and nursing active apparel created by Allie Lindenmuth, as she always wanted to serve the mothers of her community. I love these shorts (in addition to the whole line) but especially as we move into summer.”
- Oka B Maxwell Slide Sandals at June and January, $35.97: “A great addition any mom’s summer wardrobe from this mom-founded, Austin-based brand.”
- Twelve Little: “We have featured this brand before, this this Texas-based brand is the epitome of ‘for mom, by mom!’ Julia Min created this line of diaper bags – that don’t look like diaper bags – out of her own need for finding something stylish for herself. She uses great materials, creates her own patterns, and honestly, her bags are amazing. Some of my favorites include this BY My Side Crossbody Diaper Bag, $65 in camo (their camo print is my favorite), the brand-new Peek A Boo Convertible Hobo, $165 or the On The Go Stroller Caddy 3.0, $119.
- Adelante Boutique: “This is a mom and daughter owned store, and you can give a gift card to anyone you love! Not only are you shopping small and local when you go to Adelante, you are also giving back. I love that a portion of their proceeds goes to support local charities, including Dell Children’s Medical Center, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Hospice Austin, and Helping Hand Home, among others.”
- Love You Mom 16-Piece Gift Set from Delysia Chocolatier, $55.95: “In 2006, while pregnant with her first son, Chef Nicole Patel made a batch of chocolate truffles as last-minute holiday gifts. Within five years of launching Delysia, Nicole was recognized as Top 10 Chocolatier in the Americas for two consecutive years. Nicole takes pride in the fact that Delysia Chocolatier® is a 100% homegrown business that was financed with no outside assistance. The business is truly her own – from the recipes to the design concepts of the Chocolate Culinary Center. Nicole is dedicated to serving the local community through her creations. She is passionate about using local, sustainable ingredients and chocolate, allowing for superior quality confections. Annually, 10-15% of revenue is reinvested back into the community through volunteerism, product donations and financial contributions.”
- “My final pick is not by a mom, but it was created by a daughter. And as a mom, I love when my kids get me experiences! Maryellis Bunn, a female entrepreneur, created The Museum of Ice Cream, which is currently in Austin. If you have not made it over there yet, this is a great gift to give mom this Mother’s Day. It’s something to do together to create memories. So while I go a bit off theme here, I am sharing this as something I would want to get from my girls this weekend. There is nothing better than a fun filled day with them….and there is nothing better than ice cream!”
For more amazing female founders, follow @LindsayPinchuk on Instagram and listen to her twice weekly podcast, “Dear FoundHer…” featuring female entrepreneurs and their stories on starting, growing and sometimes selling a business. For more from Lindsay visit LindsayPinchuk.com.