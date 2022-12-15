Choosing great gifts for kids is always a challenge. Cassie Slane, a technology expert and blogger, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to help.

Slane makes regular appearances on network morning shows and is a tech blogger for the Huffington Post.

She discussed some guidelines for choosing gifts for kids, suggestions for educational gifts, a gift both kids and the entire family can enjoy, a hot item for gamers, a unique gift to get kids involved in making something cool, and more.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.

This segment is paid for by Alphapals, Exploding Kittens, SEGA, and Elmer’s and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.