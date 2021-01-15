Gift Mont Blanc Luxury Stationery Pieces From M Robinson Fine Jewelers

Studio 512 spoke with Marc Wijnen, Diamond Buyer at M Robinson Fine Jewelers, about Mont Blanc.

For the past 100 years, Mont Blanc has been synonymous with the very highest writing culture, while the white star emblem symbolizes the snow-covered peak of the Mont Blanc – the highest European mountain, standing for the brand’s commitment to the highest quality and finest craftsmanship.

Now Mont Blanc’s product range has been expanded to include luxury watches, high quality leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and fragrances.

For more information visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

