Gift Ideas For Holiday Shoppers With Benold’s Jewelers

How have you adjusted to the holiday shopping of this special year?

We of course want everyone to feel safe in our store, so we listen to the clients and try to make them as comfortable as possible. We have the option of personal shopping, where we can hand select a few items for you to come and pick up, you can make an individual appointment, where we can sit one-on-one with you and go through what you’re looking for, as well as having the option to shop online at any time.

Are you having any events this month?

Yes! We’re going to be having Suzy Landa in the store next week! We’re always excited to have her bring new pieces from New York to light up the store with her bright colors and unique designs. They are truly show-stopping pieces.

For more information visit Benolds.com.

