Father’s Day is coming and this is graduation season. Lindsay Roberts, a gifting expert and founder of The Gift Insider, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gibert to share gift ideas for dads and grads.

Roberts discussed why choosing a gift is difficult at times, some unique tech gifts for dads, recommendations for new computers, and more.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.

This segment is paid for by WiZConnected, Ecobee, Slickdeals, & Gateway, and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.