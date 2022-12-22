The Texas Farmers’ Market (TFM) will continue their food drive from November into December to help those in need in the Central Texas area.

In November, TFM collected and distributed approximately 10 bins/250 lbs of fresh produce to Keep Austin Fed and the ATX Free Fridge Project, in addition to a box of perishable items for CTX Food Bank.

In addition, TFM also has their popular holiday gift guide out, which displays many of the market vendor products that offer ideas for present options for everyone on your list.

TFM Holiday Food Drive

Continuing every weekend in December, TFM is accepting donations for a holiday food drive so that ALL members of the community can share in the joy of fresh, seasonal produce and locally made goods.

Holiday hours for the markets are as follows:

12/24 TFM at Lakeline CLOSED

12/25 TFM at Mueller CLOSED

12/31 TFM at Lakeline OPEN

1/1 TFM at Mueller CLOSED

Read on for how – and what – you can donate:

1. TFM will be accepting non-perishable items to be donated to Central Texas Food Bank. Drop your donations at the TFM info booth at Lakeline on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or Mueller on Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you prefer to make a virtual donation, that is also more than welcome!⁠

2. TFM is also accepting fresh produce donations this year! Everyone should have access to fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and thanks to organizations like Keep Austin Fed & ATX Free Fridge Project, they can distribute fresh produce to cold storage and free fridge locations so that more members of the community can access them. Pick up some extra fruit/veggies on your market trip and drop them at TFM’s info booth, and their team will distribute them to local organizations at the end of market. Your contribution could be someone’s dinner that night.⁠

TFM Holiday Gift Guide & Giveaway

The holiday guide is back this year and will feature gift ideas from market vendors, TFM merchandise, and special holiday items, if applicable.

On social media, TFM will also be doing an end of year holiday giveaway – this will be a market tote bag packed with items donated from market vendors and other TFM merchandise!

The holiday gift guide is live at this link: https://texasfarmersmarket.org/2022-holiday-gift-guide/, and HERE is a document with all the information.

TFM at Lakeline info:

It’s a great time to visit the Lakeline market – TFM has welcomed some exciting new vendors and has also returned to their pre-pandemic layout in one parking lot, so vendors are closer together. Enjoy live music every Saturday while you shop! TFM is closed on Saturday, 12/24, but will be OPEN on 12/31 for all your New Year’s Eve celebration needs.

See below for some info on new vendors at Lakeline:

David Doughies

David Doughie’s is an Austin bagelry serving fresh New Yorkish bagels made with locally sourced organic and heirloom grains. They strive to perfect unique products that pay tribute to their roots while celebrating their local communities’ offerings. Their bagel process begins with a sourdough starter. Once the dough is made, the bagels are rolled by hand and aged for two days. They are then boiled and baked in a true New York fashion, which results in a crispy exterior and dense yet soft and chewy interior. Currently can only be found at Texas Farmers’ Market at Lakeline!

Sightseer Coffee

Sightseer Coffee is a women and queer-owned specialty coffee roaster that sources 100% of their beans from women farmers and producers. Owner-roasters Kimberly and Sara firmly believe that coffee should be both delicious AND impactful. They source high-quality coffee from exceptional farms and co-ops and roast it here in Austin, at the same time supporting gender equity, fair pricing, and sustainability in the coffee industry.

Open Eye Beverage Co.

Open Eye Beverage Co. is a woman-owned, locally-brewed beverage company with a focus on ethical sourcing. From the woman-run farms where they directly source their tea leaves to the local family apiary that provides their honey, all of their ingredients are sourced ethically. They package exclusively in glass bottles to help limit their plastic use, they compost all of their spent ingredients, and they work closely with local businesses. They are also a finalist for the 2022 Austin FAVE Eco-Friendly business awards.

About Texas Farmers’ Market

Texas Farmers’ Market operates two year-round, rain-or-shine markets in the Austin area – Lakeline in Cedar Park/North Austin area on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, and the Mueller market at Mueller’s Mary Elizabeth Branch Park at 2006 Philomena Street on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. TFM is organized under F2M Texas as a 501(c)4 non-profit corporation centered around hosting and educating Central Texas producers and consumers to grow a sustainable food system. For more information, go to: TexasFarmersMarket.org.

Social Channels:

Instagram: @texasfarmersmarket

Facebook: Texas Farmers’ Market Mueller https://www.facebook.com/TFMMueller/

Facebook: Texas Farmers’ Market Lakeline https://www.facebook.com/TFMLakeline/