If you are looking for a new home, we have some exciting information for you. The nation’s largest sustainable master-planned community is right here in Austin. One of the builders breaking ground in this next-generation community is GFO Home.

Luke Wagner, the sales manager of GFO Home, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Tell us more about GFO Home.

“GFO Home is only 5 years old, but it is also one of the fasted growing builders in Texas. Our founder Glenn Gehan is a renowned builder who built over 25,000 homes across Texas over the previous two decades, so he understands what people want. Our beautiful, modern open-design homes are built for the way people live today. We’ve also developed an easy and simplified homebuilding process that makes our customer’s homebuying journey a positive experience from start to finish. Most importantly, we feel our building expertise, home design, and elevated standard features deliver superior value for our home buyers.”

What do homeowners love about your offerings?

“Our modern home designs have clean lines and fresh, flexible floorplans that fit a family’s ever-changing lifestyle. We’ve designed homes with special family gathering spaces, luxury owner retreats, fabulous kitchens, and places where they play, live, and work. Our high-end standard features also separate us from our competition, like covered patios.”

What makes living in Whisper Valley so appealing?

“It’s the ‘cool factor’ that the EcoSmart package provides with the geothermal heating and cooling system, the solar PV, and all the smart home technology that allows the homeowner to monitor and manage their energy usage. But it’s more than that—it’s the overall lifestyle, the amenities including a dog park, trail system, resort pool, gym, and 600-acre Whisper Valley Park. Families are outside enjoying the lifestyle all the time here. Whisper Valley also has hill country-like views but without the Hill Country million-dollar price tag.”

You have a great reason for people to come out and get acquainted with Whisper Valley.

“Our Green Home Tour is coming up on Earth Day, April 22. There are going to be a lot of different options to see zero-energy capable homes. We invite everyone out to come and get a look at what Whisper Valley has to offer.”

Be sure to come and check out the Whisper Valley Green Home Tour on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can schedule a Tesla test drive, and there will be a wide variety of zero-energy capable homes on tour, plus raffle prizes. Learn more at WhisperValleyAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Whisper Valley, an EcoSmart Community and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.