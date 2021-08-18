Getting Young Women Excited About STEM With Our WCW Yvonne Thomas

Burnet, Coupland, Johnson City, Jarrell and Round Rock ISDs — just to name a few — started school today! If you’re looking for a mentor for your kiddo this year, we’ve got someone who can help. This morning we focused our “Women Crush Wednesday” on local engineer Yvonne Thomas, who is not only helping the

next generation, but sharing her story of success.

Yvonne Garcia Thomas discussed why it is so important to build a diverse engineering workforce to support Austin’s growth and how we need to encourage more young women to join the STEM field. Her success story focuses on diversity that can be impactful in ongoing efforts to highlight the engineering industry in Texas and nationally. National data from the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics indicates that only 6% of workers in Science and Engineering occupations are of Hispanic descent, making this an underrepresented demographic in the industry.

Yvonne offered advice that is near and dear to her heart to young girls interested in STEM.

-Surround yourself with like minds (others interested in STEM fields)

-Participate in STEM-related opportunities

-Research career opportunities in STEM (IT, engineering, architecture, construction, etc.)

-Seek mentorship (guidance counselor, family, teacher, professional)

-Establish your professional network

-Seek internship opportunities o Set short and long-term goals

-Never give up on your career goals

About Yvonne Garcia Thomas: Yvonne, a first-generation college graduate, has worked for Raba Kistner for 17 years serving as a local key leader in moving the needle forward for successful women in the engineering industry. She is an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and Women in Transportation Seminar (WTS) Austin Chapters. She mentors young women and encourages others to pursue their dreams.