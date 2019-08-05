Getting Wild With Georgia Pellegrini

Modern Pioneer Woman Georgia Pellegrini stopped by Studio 512 to mix up a marinade for wild game and share some info on her adventure getaways.

Finesse and grit: that is what defines Georgia Pellegrini. She empowers audiences to step outside of their comfort zones and discover inner bravery and resourcefulness in the kitchen, the garden and the outdoors. Called “an empowerment guru” by The New York Times, Pellegrini’s weekend Adventure Getaways for women attract audiences from around the globe. These Adventure Getaways are 4-day excursions in different parts of the country aimed at promoting what she calls “manual literacy” and helping participants step outside of their comfort zone and experience life more viscerally. She is a firm believer in empowering people to be self-sufficient and encourages her audiences to identify personal strengths.

She regularly hosts these Adventure Getaways right here in Texas, with one coming up this fall. The Adventure Getaways have created a network of women from around the globe who then go on to have reunions and form lifelong friendships.

To sign up for Adventure Getaways and learn more about them people can go to: adventuregetaways.com.

For more wild game recipes people can go to georgiapellegrini.com and YouTube.com/georgiapellegrini.

Wild Game Marinade Recipe

• 1 venison backstrap

• 1 clove garlic smashed

• 4 juniper berries

• 1 bay leaf

• 4-6 sprigs fresh thyme

• ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1/2 (2 cups) bottle full bodied red wine