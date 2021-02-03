Getting To Know Laura Elizabeth Jewelry

Laura Elizabeth spent time with Studio 512, talking about what makes the pieces in her jewelry line, Laura Elizabeth Jewelry, so unique.



What is Laura Elizabeth jewelry about?



“Delicate yet strong jewelry and statement cuffs for confident women who care about non-toxic, sustainable and ethical fashion. My necklaces are delicate, everyday pieces that are sturdy enough to wear around toddlers as well as swim, sweat and shower in. My cuffs are nature-inspired like the Lindsey cuff – made out of bark with an elongated heart naturally in it. I named this cuff after my sister, who inspires me. All my jewelry is named after women in my life who have inspired me.”



What’s your process of making jewelry?



“I often ask my Instagram community through polls to have input on designs, so make sure you follow along! 1) Making a mold (CAD- printing a wax mold) 2) Shooting wax 3) Tree making 4) Casting 5) Cleaning and filing is the final step 6) Plate (gold and silver) and make into a necklace. Everything is discarded sustainably through pipes that collect all the debris. It’s made in the US, versus sweatshops. There are certain rules and regulations we have to follow.”



Do you have any suggestions on how to ask or encourage your partner to get you what you want for Valentine’s Day?



“1) Positive reinforcement – ‘I loved the ring you gave me for my birthday. It is so me. It feels like you know me when you get me things from this place.’ 2) Straight up ask for the particular item! Or, give him 2-3 options, so there’s an element of surprise. Then, he feels good that you like it and that you will enjoy the gift. 3) ‘Hey baby…I know you’re already on looking for a Valentine’s Day gift. Instead of a stuffed animal or candy for Valentine’s Day, I would love something that I can wear all year. That way, I’ll think of you when I’m wearing it.’ In my experience, our partners want a little help!”

To check out Laura’s entire collection for Galentine’s, Valentine’s and beyond, to lauraelizabethjewelry.com.

Sponsored by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.