Getting The Most From Your Unwanted Gold & Silver Jewelry With The Gold Gals

Shan Haas of The Gold Gals joined Rosie this morning to speak about how how selling gold works and a special offer to Studio 512 viewers.

Can you tell us a little about the gold buying process?

It seems that women have mismatched earrings or extra chains and they don’t know if it’s real gold or not. If you want us to see if it’s real gold or what the purity is just bring it into our store and we can found out if it’s 10 carat, 24 carat etc. We test the metals, weigh it and then tell you the value of it.

For Studio 512 viewers mention this segment and The Gold Gals will pay 50% more for your gold! For more information visit them at 110 E. Anderson Road, Round Rock or check them out online.

Sponsored by The Gold Gals. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.