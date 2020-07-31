Getting The Most From The Pharmacy With H-E-B

H-E-B Pharamacist Brian Fagan told us about how H-E-B is making things easy in a time where things seem to be more and more difficult.

How can folks take a contactless trip to H-E-B and the pharmacy?

One of the first ways is using our mobile app using either our curbside or delivery service. It’s super easy, just download the app, shop through the app like you normally would and then just decide which store you’d like to have picked up. You can even pre-pay through the app. H-E-B is also offering free deliveries if you’d rather have a contactless delivery of groceries. The other thing to think about if you go to the store is to make sure you’ve got your mask, taking a cart that’s been desansitized before entering the store.

Something you mentioned is this new option where customers can pre-pay before they pick up their prescription – can you tell us more?

The way it works is you just call the pharamacy of your choice and then head to the drive through. It’s pre-paid and super easy to do. You can manage all of your prescriptions online using the H-E-B pharmacy app.

August is right around the corner which means immunizations are coming up. Can you talk about what H-E-B plans to do and what precautions you’re taking?

Typically every year we recommend the meningitis shot for people going away to college for the first time. In addition to that we have our annual flu shots that should be coming around September. While administering the shots we wear gloves and face masks to make sure everyone is safe while getting all of these immunizations.

