Getting Schooled on Backpacks with Texas Orthopedics

Kids need backpacks to get their books, supplies and homework to and from school — but how much are they lugging around? Dr. Barbara Bergin, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, is here to talk to us about backpack safety this morning.
Dr. Bergin says that a recurring problem with back-to-school prep is an overloaded backpack! Books, on average, weight about three and a half pounds each. Then pile on other school supplies, binders and lunch and you have one heavy backpack that can cause some major pain for your kiddos.
Q: How Much Should A Backpack Weigh?
A: Backpacks should be less than 10%-15% of a child’s weight. It’s also very important that children wear their backpacks properly! Piling too much into the backpack or improperly distributing the weight can be very harmful to their little backs!
Q: What are some of the injuries you see among children with heavy backpacks?
A: Children may injure muscles and joints and that can lead to severe back, neck, and shoulder pain, as well as posture problems.
Q: What are some tips you can offer to avoid a backpack injury?
A: In conclusion…
- Use the bag correctly
- Pack it correctly
- Lighten up
- Make pit stops to your locker
