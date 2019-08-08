Getting Schooled on Backpacks with Texas Orthopedics

Kids need backpacks to get their books, supplies and homework to and from school — but how much are they lugging around? Dr. Barbara Bergin, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, is here to talk to us about backpack safety this morning.

Dr. Bergin says that a recurring problem with back-to-school prep is an overloaded backpack! Books, on average, weight about three and a half pounds each. Then pile on other school supplies, binders and lunch and you have one heavy backpack that can cause some major pain for your kiddos.

Q: How Much Should A Backpack Weigh?

A: Backpacks should be less than 10%-15% of a child’s weight. It’s also very important that children wear their backpacks properly! Piling too much into the backpack or improperly distributing the weight can be very harmful to their little backs!

Q: What are some of the injuries you see among children with heavy backpacks?

A: Children may injure muscles and joints and that can lead to severe back, neck, and shoulder pain, as well as posture problems.

Q: What are some tips you can offer to avoid a backpack injury?

A: In conclusion…

Use the bag correctly

Pack it correctly

Lighten up

Make pit stops to your locker

