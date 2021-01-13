Getting “Schooled” In UT Culture With Patrick Floyd Of Austin Aloha

Studio 512 favorite Patrick Floyd of Austin Aloha gave Rosie and Steph a lesson in UT culture!

In 1902, one year before “The Eyes of Texas,” UT students Lewis Johnson and John Lang Sinclair collaborated to write “Jolly Students of the Varsity.” It was an immediate hit on campus. Austin Aloha digs through the archives to tell the story of “Jolly Students,” the first school song of the University of Texas.

Patrick has launched AustinAloha.com, which celebrates the arts, culture, & leisure of Central Texas. “In the tradition of homegrown armadillo icons, Austin Aloha aspires to be the roly-poly of a thriving cultural compost heap. Just under the surface we dig & nibble to sustain the creative ecosystem we call home.” Learn more at AustinAloha.com.