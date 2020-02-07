Getting Prepared For The Austin Marathon With Marathon Kids

The Austin Marathon is happening next weekend and if you’re looking to get involved with or without running Jeffrey Stukuls from Team Marathon Kids stopped by to share how.

•Anyone can donate to Team Marathon Kids here (you don’t have to run!). As an Official Charity Partner of Austin Gives Miles, all donations to Marathon Kids will be matched.

•Anyone can volunteer with us at Mile 18 of the Austin Marathon on Sunday.

•Anyone can run the Manzano Mile on Saturday (all ages and abilities!) – Marathon Kids is the beneficiary.

For more information and to get involved go to MarathonKids.org.

