Getting Geared Up For The Austin Marathon With Marathon Kids

The Austin Marathon is less than a month away and Steph’s gearing up to run it for Team Marathon kids along with her teammate Michael Kitner. Michael stopped by to get us geared up with some important information about race day including how to get involved with the Manzano Mile. Marathon Kids is on a mission to get kids moving! Learn more at MarathonKids.org or by calling (512) 477-1259. You can also follow them on social media @MarathonKids.

We also got geared up with some new running shoes to prepare for the Austin Marathon with help from Chris McClung at Rogue Running. If you need some help picking out the perfect fit you can go to RogueRunning.com to find a location near you!

