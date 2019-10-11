Getting Game Day Ready With Healthy Snacks

Arguably, the best part of football season is the food! Registered Dietitian, Adrien Paczosa, stopped by with some better-for-you sips and snacks that are sure to score big at the next tailgate.

What’s a better-for-you beverage that will refresh every tailgater?

I always have LaCroix Sparkling Water stocked in my fridge and in my cooler when I tailgate since it has zero calories, zero sweeteners and zero sodium. In fact, drinking LaCroix counts toward daily hydration goals and is just as hydrating as flat water. It’s also the perfect mixer for fun, mocktails. They have more than 20 flavors, all derived from natural fruit essences. This Kiwi Lime Spritz made with the Curate Kiwi Sandia is a refreshing and delicious way to celebrate game day with a signature drink! Just call it the Longhorn Lime Spritz! You can find these wonderful flavors at your local HEB and Randall’s Food Markets.

We all know chips and pretzels are a staple at most tailgate parties. Is there a healthier option?

Wonderful Pistachios are a must-have snack for any family, so skip the chips and pretzels! Pistachios are a good source of plant-based protein and fiber. A serving of pistachios provides 6 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber. Plus, pistachios offer mono and polyunsaturated fats, providing a protein-fiber-fat trio that can help keep you fuller longer.

What other health benefits do pistachios have?

Nearly 90% of the fats found in pistachios are the better-for-you mono and polyunsaturated type. I also love how versatile Wonderful Pistachios are– they come in the “in-shell” and “shelled” varieties. I love using the shelled pistachios to make a crunchy, flavorful crust for chicken fingers! I used the honey roasted flavor and have some buffalo sauce and ranch made with greek yogurt on the side for yummy dipping. I promise you’ll score big with these!

I Live Well Nutrtition & Therapy has two locations in Austin. Give them a call at 512-693-7045 or visit them online at www.ilivewellnutrition.com

Sponsored by Registered Dietitian Television. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.