Meghan Ross visited Studio 512 to talk about her directorial debut film, An Uncomfortable Woman. A fundraiser will be held to benefit the all Women and People of Color cast!

The event will be held at The Riveter on Friday, September 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you don’t want to miss out on the fundraiser, be sure to follow up on Facebook, @AnUncomfortableWoman to check out ticket prices. There will be free snacks, drinks and even a sneak peek of the movie.