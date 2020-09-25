Getting A Plan For You And Your Loved Ones Future With The Wiewel Law Firm

Brad Wiewel from the Wiewel Law Firm joined Rosie this morning to speak about the differences between Elder Law and Estate Planning.

Brad what are the differences between Elder Law and Estate Planning?

Both have to do with planning for your affairs if you pass away. Elder Law focuses more on the part of Estate Planning where you’re alive but can’t take care of yourself. Maybe you can’t take care of yourself physically or mentally but Elder Law makes sure that first and foremost all the documents are in place for your medical planning. Elder Law can help families stage distribution without spending every penny in their estate by accessing Medicaid and other things much easier and efficiently.

What’s the difference between Medicare and Medicaid?

Medicare is something that almost everyone will qualify for when they turn 65 automatically. You have to be in the workforce for a certain period of time, but once your 65 you get Medicare. It’s hospital insurance, it’s doctor’s insurance and some people really appreciate the insurance coverage they get. Medicaid is designed to take care of all your medical bills and hospitalizations if you’re to the point where you don’t have the money to pay for that yourself. It’s long term care insurance for those who wouldn’t qualify for long term or can’t afford it anymore.

