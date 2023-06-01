Vanish is a campervan rental service out of Austin, TX. They offer fully-outfitted rentals with unlimited mileage to guests ages 25 and over.

Kevin Jornlin of Vanish joined us to tell us more and to offer some tips.

Ways You Can Enhance Your Van-life Experience

Use Technology to Find the Best Campsites

Hipcamp lets you stay on private land managed by hosts. Here’s a screen recording you can feel free to use:

iOverlander is an app that you can use to find free public land where camping is allowed

You can use Google or The Dyrt to search for traditional campgrounds

In a pinch, you can stay in Walmart parking lots but not recommended for making the best of your vacation

Take advantage of the van’s mobility

Unlike traditional RVs, campervans are designed to be off-grid. You don’t need to be plugged in at a campground.

Plan outdoor activities. Use the app AllTrails to find good hikes

Visit the local towns

Enjoy the freedom of being mobile and outdoors!

Pack the essentials

The essentials: Clothes, footwear, toiletries and groceries

Nice to have: playing cards / board games, starter logs, bug spay & sunscreen

Don’t overpack!

Map out your route (loosely)

The experience is not about the van, but about what the van allows you to see. Take some time to plan out your destinations, but it doesn’t need to be regimented! Leave room for improvisation.

Make sure to go with a van that was professionally built

There are a lot of great DIY builds out there, but they’re more prone to unexpected issues. If you value reliability, go with a professionally converted van

What are the top destinations for people departing from Austin?

Big Bend / Marfa

White Sands National Park

Gulf Coast