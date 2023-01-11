What’s your reason to get away? To disconnect? To reconnect? To just be? Make #morefreetime part of your 2023 wellness routine and experience the vibe shift that is Getaway.

Idris Moss, Getaway Area General Manager joined Steph and Rosie to tell us more.

“At Getaway we believe in making space for more free time. Just two hours outside major cities, Getaway’s cozy cabins provide restorative stays in nature where you can take a break from work, wifi, and routines, and enjoy the company of those who matter most.”

Getaway is currently running a deal for bookings in January and February, go to getaway.house and use the code RESET2023 for 20% off your stay.