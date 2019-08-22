Get Your Vitamins With Get It ATX

Do you struggle to get your daily dose of vitamins in on a regular basis? WellnessCoach Kristina Viniar of Get It ATX shared ways you can fill your body with what it needs in creative and easy ways including adding some extra probiotics with DIY pickles.

Making fermented food at home is a great way to ensure you get probiotics in your diet, and you’ll be surprised by how easy it is to ferment in your own kitchen.

For fermentation to work, you need carbohydrates (vegetables like cabbage, beets, and carrots), salt, and time.

As time passes, carbohydrates are broken down into acids by probiotic bacteria.

This makes the food easier to digest, populates your gut with healthy probiotic bacteria, and will help you absorb nutrients more easily from the food you eat.

To get the FULL BENEFIT of fermented food, avoid using vinegar. It kills off the bacteria thereby defeating the purpose of eating fermented products. Vinegar is great for preserving food, but it’s not as beneficial as brine made out of salt and water.

What you’ll need to make a basic half-pickled recipe:

1 quart Jar or less/more depending on what you want.

1 quart of Spring or distilled water

2 tbsp sea salt

2-4 garlic cloves

1/4 c fresh dill or 1-2 tbs dill seeds

2-4 grape leaves

Directions:

If the cucumbers or other veggies you bought aren’t as fresh as you’d like, soak them in ice water for about an hour first. Place garlic, grape leaves, spices at the bottom of the jar. Add the cucumbers into the jar, packing them in tightly. Dissolve the sea salt in the water and put over the cucumbers. Submerge the cucumbers and add extra salt water as needed. Leave a little space between the top of the jar and the lid and cover loosely. You can also use a cheese cloth, in which case you’ll need to secure it with a rubber band. Leave the jar on the counter or another cool place (NOT the fridge just yet), for 3-7 days. The liquid will start getting bubbly and cloudy. Taste the pickles every so often to see if you like them. Once they turn your desired flavor, put them in the fridge.

For more information or to book a session with Kristina go to KristinaViniar.Com