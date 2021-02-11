Get Your Valentine A Local Treat At Lammes Candies Since 1985

This morning we spoke with eCommerce Manager Lauren Cevallos about Lammes Candies and their highly-anticipated Valentine’s chocolate covered strawberries sale!

What makes Lammes’ chocolate covered strawberries so unique?

We started making chocolate covered strawberries in 1990 when David Teich (the current owners’ father) had heard of other candy companies in the northeast having some success with them. He did a “trial” run and happened to have an appointment with a local radio celebrity Penny Reeves with KVET. He told her to take them back to the radio station and eat one right as she was going on air. Well, she did and then our phones starting ringing! She oooh’d and aahhh’d on air about how good these chocolate covered strawberries were. Once the word got out, Lammes decided to produce and sell them to the Austin community. But believe it or not, the idea of a chocolate covered fruit did not initially entice everyone – people were often hesitant, until they got to try a sample. Through word-of-mouth news of Lammes’ chocolate covered strawberries grew rapidly. We sold 25,000 pounds during one Mother’s Day sale, and folks have been hooked ever since! Since then others have come up with their own version of chocolate covered strawberries. The difference is really in the quality of our chocolate. While many others cover theirs in a “confectioners coating”, the Lammes chocolate blend is of a premium grade and cultivated from the most full-flavored, sustainably sourced cocoa beans. We take the time to de-stem each juicy strawberry (because who wants to eat the leafy part?) and enrobe the whole berry in a thick, generous coating of chocolate. It is truly a treat for chocolate lovers!

How has the pandemic changed the way Lammes sells chocolate covered strawberries?

Since the beginning we’ve produced them on select dates throughout the year, and they’ve always been sold in-store on a first-come, first-serve basis. When the pandemic hit we had to consider the logistics of continuing to serve our customers safely and efficiently, so in May 2020 we began offering phone pre-orders and curbside pickup at select locations. The response was overwhelming and incredibly humbling: to hear from customers how happy it made them to enjoy such a comforting treat amidst the pandemic really brought home why local businesses are so important to the community. At the same time, the increased traffic really clogged our phone lines! So it quickly became clear that we needed to bring pre-orders online, which we launched just a week ago with the help of our amazing local partners BigCommerce and Fahrenheit Marketing. So far the response has been incredible, and our owners are really getting a kick out of the fact that most customers are now ordering by mobile phone.

How can people purchase Lammes chocolate covered strawberries?

Milk chocolate covered strawberries are available by-the-dozen in a Valentine’s gift box for $29.56 each with store pickup on February 12 & 13 only. We highly encourage folks to pre-order online at lammes.com/orderberries before the deadline, which is Thursday @ 1 PM CST. For those who miss their change to pre-order, we are hoping to have extras available for purchase on February 12-13 at our 5 Austin area retail stores. We are expected to be busy Valentine’s weekend, but our staff has been hard at work to implement safety protocols to protect our employees and customers.

For more information visit Lammes.com/OrderBerries.

