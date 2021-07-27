Get Your Tickets: Ethan Hawke Discusses New Book ‘Meadowlark’ During Virtual Texas Book Festival Event

The Texas Book Festival is announcing a virtual book event with author Ethan Hawke and illustrator Greg Ruth as they present their new graphic novel, Meadowlark. Filmmaker Richard Linklater will moderate this conversation, taking place on the same day the book is released. Every ticket will include a signed hardcover copy of Meadowlark and access to the live Crowdcast event.

When: August 10th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. central

Where: Crowdcast

Ticket Price: $35, including a signed copy of Meadowlark and access to Crowdcast conversation.

*BookPeople will ship books on August 10th, but they cannot ship books to international addresses. Please contact bookfest@texasbookfestival.org with any questions.

From the team behind the #1 New York Times bestseller Indeh comes a graphic novel following a father and son as they navigate an increasingly catastrophic day.

Set against the quiet and unassuming city of Huntsville, Texas, Jack “Meadowlark” Johnson, and his teenage son, Cooper embark on a journey of epic proportions. Told over the course a single day, this electrifying graphic novel recounts Cooper’s struggle to survive the consequences of his father’s mistakes and the dangers they have brought home to his estranged family. As Cooper and his father desperately navigate cascading threats of violence, they must also grapple with their own combative, dysfunctional, but loving relationship.

Drawing on inspiration from the authors’ childhoods in Texas, their relationships with their own sons and from ancient myths that resonate throughout the ages, this contemporary crime noir is a propulsive coming-of-age tale of the shattering transition into manhood. While both father and son strive to understand their place in the world and each other’s lives, tension and resentment threaten to boil over. As emotionally evocative as it is visually stunning, this captivating graphic novel will appeal to fans of Cormac McCarthy’s No Country for Old Men and Terrence Malick’s Badlands.

Ethan Hawke‘s first graphic novel with illustrator Greg Ruth, Indeh, debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list in 2016. His other literary works include New York Times bestsellers Rules for a Knight, Ash Wednesday, and The Hottest State. He has also acted in more than fifty films and is the director of three feature films and one documentary. He is a four-time Academy Award nominee.

Greg Ruth is the New York Times bestselling author/illustrator of The Lost Boy and Indeh and has been making books and comics since 1993. Greg has also created music videos for both Prince and Rob Thomas and children’s picture books including Pure Enduring Spirit (with Barack Obama), Red Kite, Blue Kite (with Ji Li Jiang), A Pirate’s Guide to First Grade (with James Preller), and his latest from Feiwel & Friends entitled Coming Home. His comics work includes Sudden Gravity, Freaks of the Heartland, Conan: Born on the Battlefield, The Matrix, and Goosebumps. He lives and works in Western Massachusetts.

Richard Linklater (writer/director) is a five-time Oscar nominee, two-time Golden Globe winner, two-time Bafta winner who has directed twenty feature films. His most recent credits include Boyhood (2014), Everybody Wants Some (2016), Last Flag Flying (2017) and Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019). He also serves as the Artistic Director for the Austin Film Society, which he founded in 1985 to showcase films from around the world that were not typically shown in Austin. The Austin Film Society has given out over $2,000,000 in grants to Texas filmmakers since 1996.

Learn more about the event and purchase your virtual ticket — including signed hardcover copy of Meadowlark and access to the live Crowdcast event — at TexasBookFestival.org.