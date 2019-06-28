Get Your Summer Sangria On With Tony C’s Pizza

Culinary Director, Sisto Perez, joined us in the studio to give us a taste of what Tony C’s Pizza has to offer. He gave us their best Sangria recipe for a refreshing summer drink. This Red Sangria will be available at the Hill Country Galleria’s annual Independence Day Festival, which is taking place on Thursday, July 4th starting at 4pm.

Tony C’s Red Sangria:

-Burgundy Wine

-Sweet Vermouth

-Ruby Porto

-Blood Orange Puree

-Simple Syrup

-Oranges, Lemons, Strawberries, Red Grapes

Combine all ingredients and enjoy!

The upcoming Independence Day Festival is free to everyone and will be held at the Central Plaza lawn space at the Hill Country Galleria. The whole family can come enjoy fair rides, games, and live music by local bands such as Austin’s School of Rock and Eve & Exiles. You can also check out the art fair which holds tons of arts, crafts, and visual atison vendor booths. To round out the evening you can enjoy some Texas BBQ, festival food, and of course some classic fireworks. The kids can enjoy face painting or even cool off at the splash pad next to the lawn. Guests are also welcome to dine in or order from the Galleria’s restaurant and food options.

Remember to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and even your pets to enjoy the show.

The event is produced in partnership with Special Events Live, the group behind Austin’s beloved Pecan Street Festival. Pets are welcome, and admission and parking are free. Learn more about the festival at www.hillcountrygalleria.com, and more about Tony C’s at www.tonycs.com.