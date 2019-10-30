Get Your Scares This Halloween At Scream Hollow

Come to Scream Hollow and get big thrills this Halloween!

What exactly is Scream Hollow?

Our creepy characters terrorize 20 acres in the woods of the Bastrop Lost Pines!

We have 4 themed haunted houses:

1.) Slaughterhouse (clowns and red necks).

2) Lost Pines Asylum (mental patients, the warden, doctors and nurses).

3.) Mansion of Terror (orphans, witches, warlocks, priests, nuns and Adella, the demon that guards the mansion).

4.) Wicked Darkness the maze (demons and spirits and the devil himself).

You will drive down a creepy dirt road to the parking lot, up to the Scream Hollow Castle for tickets and then it’s game on! We also have a Cackling Witch cafe and bakery with creepy treats, a Rabid Bat Bar serving beer and wine, a Dragons Breath Tavern, Madame Tinkers gift shop and 2 stages for live bands. It is honestly the total Halloween experience if there ever was one!

Does Screan Hollow just do Halloween? Or do you have other events during the rest of the year?

Regular Halloween season ends November 3rd. Then we have Pitch Dark event the weekend of November 8th-9th. Then we have Twisted Christmas for three weekends in December. We also have a summer event and other appearances and involvement throughout the year.

Where are you located?

31 miles from downtown Austin in bastrop county.

Anything else?

Ask our amazing patrons, they keep coming back year after year because we make so many changes and keep them guessing on what we will do next!

Visit for an experience like never before! Learn more at www.screamhollow.com.