Get Your Rainy Day Comfort Food Fix With Colleen’s Kitchen

We’re fortunate in Austin to have so many locally-owned restaurants with delicious food to bring us comfort. Today, we are featuring Colleen’s Kitchen and we’re about to get your mouth watering for some rainy day comfort food! Colleen’s Kitchen is located in the heart of Mueller on Aldrich Street.

Colleen’s Kitchen is a neighborhood go-to spot, family-owned serving southern classics like shrimp and grits, fried chicken, and buttermilk biscuits. Yum! They believe in fresh, local, and real ingredients. Through this, they deliver refined, yet uncomplicated fare and down-home Southern Hospitality.







They’re now offering nightly dinner and Sunday brunch for dine-in and to-go. Lunch is still only available for takeout. Colleen’s Kitchen is committed to paying all staff a living wage to help achieve this we have implemented a 20% service charge for all dine-in guests – this also results in a hands-free transaction!







During these challenging times, the southern restaurant has joined forces with Good Work Austin and is providing meals for AISD caregivers as well as to at-risk homeless to help solve food insecurity as well as supplement much-needed revenue for Colleen’s.

To learn more or to place an order online visit their website for more details.