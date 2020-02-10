Get Your Kids In The Kitchen With Beeline Market

If you’re a parent who wants to help empower your children to expand their minds and tastebuds…check this out! Patricia Tamminga of Beeline Market stopped by to share some kid friendly recipes for Valentine’s day that’ll get the whole family involved.

Beeline Honey Cookies

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all purpose or whole wheat flour

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 pinch of salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, chilled

1/4 cup local honey

1/4 cup water, ice cold

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a food processor fitted with a steel blade, combine the first

5 ingredients.

Cube chilled butter. Add butter cubes in the food processor

and pulse until it resembles coarse meal.

Add honey to the mixture and pulse.

Slowly add cold water 1 Tablespoon at a time until to the

mixture and pulse until the dough comes together.

Divide dough in half. Lightly dust the counter with flour. Pat

the dough or use a floured rolling pin to flatten the dough to

about 1/4 inch thick. (Not too thin!)

Using cookie cutters, cut out crackers. We love to use festive

shapes for holidays!

Place cookies on a parchment lined sheet pan. Repeat with

the second batch of dough.

Bake for 8-12 minutes, depending on the size of the cookie.

You don’t want them to brown. Let them cool. Ice and serve!

Rainbow Sauce

We LOVE rainbow sauce at Beeline! Not only is it tasty, it has 2-3 cups of veggies per serving! This recipe is very versatile and one you can alter based on what’s in season and/ or what you have in your veggie box at home. It’s not just a pasta sauce, we put it on pizza, dip chicken tenders in it, serve it as soup, and even poach eggs in it to serve over toast for a delicious breakfast.

Ingredients:

1-2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 cup butternut squash, diced

3 carrots, peeled and rough chop

1 large beet, peeled and diced

1 cup kale, stems removed and chopped

2 28oz. can Organic Muir Glen Crushed Tomatoes with Basil

pinch dried oregano

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat a large saucepan (big enough to hold all the ingredients) over medium heat. Add olive oil to the pan, and sauté onion until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add all of your chopped veggies.Sauté, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes or until the vegetables are soft and starting to brown. Add tomatoes, dried oregano, a pinch of sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until all of the veggies are soft. Take the pan off the heat and let the sauce cool slightly before pureeing it with an immersion blender or blender, until smooth (or use a blender in batches, but make sure the lid is secure).

Makes 6-8 cups. This recipe can be kept in the fridge for a five days or can be frozen in small batches.

‘Summer Cooking Camps for kids of all ages:

DAILY SCHEDULE

8:50-9:00 / AM Drop-Off

9:00-12:00 / Morning Camp

12:50-1:00 / PM Drop-Off

1:00-4:00 / Afternoon Camp

CAMPS ARE MONDAY-FRIDAY

5-DAY CAMPS $345 | BAKING CAMPS $365

We are unable to register campers over the phone. Please register online.

Camp Info: Snacks and water bottles provided. Morning camp ends with a shared meal (lunch). Afternoon camps end with a shared tasing of a recipe. Camps for kids age 3-7 are limited to 12 kids. Camps for kids ages 8+ are limited to 14 kids.

Allergies: We are unable to make recipe accommodations in our camps. Please call if you have questions regarding dietary accommodations.

Disabilities and Special Needs: We love all kiddos! If your child has a disability or special needs, please contact us before signing up so we can discuss if a specific camp is the right place for your child.

Cancellation Policy: In the event that your child is unable to attend camp, our cancellation policy is as follows:

Cancellation any time after booking will result in a $30 administrative fee.

Cancellations after May 1st will receive a 50% refund, unless we are able to fill your child’s spot. You can transfer to another open camp session at least 7 days before the starting date of your child’s camp for no fee.

There are no refunds within 3 days of the camp start date or later.

Make-up camp sessions for student absences are not offered.