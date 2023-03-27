John Conroy Management is a model and talent scouting agency.

They are proud to present Jumpstart along with the Jose Luis salon.

JUMPSTART is a one day event offering hands industry insights and the tools needed to begin your modeling and commercial acting career.

Your day includes information Q and A . LUNCH …Make up session and photoshoot / printed headshots and model comp cards and submissions to the top model and talent agents locally and nationally.

John has signed contracts with dozens of models and actors through this action packed process.

Save the date for June 11th 2023 9am to 6 pm for the next day of Jumpstart.