While it’s hard to say no to green beer at your local pub, our friends at Verbena are offering a special, one-day menu featuring delicious, farm fresh options that go beyond the beer. Check out their lucky options below.

Verbena St. Patty’s Specials:

50% off Zuchinni Fritters

greek yogurt, English cucumber, lemon, parsley

50% off Potato Rosti

lump crab, charred corn, lime, cilantro

$5 Green Spear Cocktail

tanqueray gin | lime | velvet falernum | genepy liquer | absinthe rinse

$24 Cocannon & Braised Rabbit

For more information or to book a table go to VerbenaAtx.com