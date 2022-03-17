While it’s hard to say no to green beer at your local pub, our friends at Verbena are offering a special, one-day menu featuring delicious, farm fresh options that go beyond the beer. Check out their lucky options below.
Verbena St. Patty’s Specials:
50% off Zuchinni Fritters
greek yogurt, English cucumber, lemon, parsley
50% off Potato Rosti
lump crab, charred corn, lime, cilantro
$5 Green Spear Cocktail
tanqueray gin | lime | velvet falernum | genepy liquer | absinthe rinse
$24 Cocannon & Braised Rabbit
For more information or to book a table go to VerbenaAtx.com