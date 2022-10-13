The Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is being held at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead (located at 419 Founders Park Rd. Dripping Springs, Texas 78620), Sept. 24 to Oct. 31, 2022.

Co-founder of the festival, Christopher Durst, joined Studio 512 to tell us more.

Festival will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but is closed on Tuesdays for pumpkin deliveries. Weekend admission is $10 and tickets are $5 on weekdays (Columbus Day $10). Admission is always free for children three and under and seniors (65+). Parking for the event is also free of charge.

See more information here: https://drippingspringspumpkinfestival.com/

50+ Games, Activities & Attractions. Photo Ops, Live Music, Vendors, Food Trucks, Etc! Beautifully Shaded Historical Property. 🎃