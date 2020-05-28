Get Your Glow On! Top Picks For Self-Tanner At Home

Glow get ’em! Self-tanner has come a long way and it’s a great option to bronze without the worry of the Texas sun.

Summer is arriving quickly…and it would normally mean folks are flocking to pools, lakes and rooftops to soak it in! Many of us will be doing that more slowly this year, if at all, so Rosie asked around for self-tanner suggestions, in case you want a bit of glow for a mood boost. Suggestions are ranked by price range:

$: $7-15

$$: $16-30

$$$: $31-60

Rosie’s inexpensive pick: Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse, $

For an affordable at-home tanner, this one is hard to beat. The color is lovely and natural, and really develops nicely over 8 hours. Rosie’s biggest gripe is the texture of the tanner, which can be quite sticky: she normally applies and goes to bed, and having your limbs stick together can make it hard to sleep, especially on warm nights!

Diana’s inexpensive pick: L’Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Mist, $

Diana, Rosie’s sister-in-law, is a pro at self-tanner, and mentioned this as an affordable option! This product is a mist, and therefore application will be a little different than a mousse. Most reviewers mention applying this in the shower, and then rinsing your feet off immediately. Upside: no need to spring for an application mitt!

Melissa’s moderately-priced pick: Invisi Foaming Tan Water, $$

Melissa Rolston of ATX Tans sells this one at her shop, and loves it! She says, “It gives beautiful color results, and does not transfer to your sheets or clothing (a big plus)! The color develops in 4-6 hours and is available in 2 shades: Med-Dark or Super Dark. It’s organic, with a great smell.” If you buy online, prices go to $$$, but Melissa is currently running a 20% off retail sale, so this great option is more affordable!

Brittany’s expensive-but-worth-it pick: Loving Tan Deluxe Bronzing Mousse, $$$

Studio 512’s Senior Producer Brittany has an Italian heritage, and she says this option gets big ups for olive skin tones! Loving Tan uses all natural ingredients and dries quickly: we’re talking 60 seconds. With a built-in color guide, you’ll know where you’ve applied for flawless results!

Jamie’s expensive-but-worth-it pick: Coco & Eve Bali Bronzing Bundle, $$$

Rosie’s other sister-in-law, Jamie, originally discovered this one, but everyone in the family is using it now! Fabulous color, easy-to-apply mousse, and two major positives: 1. no stickiness after application 2. no traditional “self-tanner smell” — instead, it’s a delicious mango and guava scent. The tanner itself is in the $$ category, but you’ll want the “Bali Bronzing Bundle,” which includes a velvety mitt and kabuki brush to buff out tricky areas, like heels and wrists.

Extra tips:

When purchasing, always buy the lighter option. You can always layer on color the next day if you don’t feel like you achieved the level you want.

Always exfoliate and shave before applying tan.

Give that tan as much time as possible to develop! Applying at night and going to bed with a quick rinse in the morning is an easy way to achieve great results.

Use any regular lotion as a “barrier cream” to help blend out color. Rosie applies it to her hands, wrists, feet and ankles, knees and elbows, as those are spots that tend to dry out and “catch” color. For the most natural look, don’t bother applying tan to your feet and hands at all.

If you feel ready to brave the salon, go see our friend Melissa at ATX Tans! She’s open 7 days a week by appointment, and is really responsive. She’s not only running a 20% off retail sale, she’s also got a reopen special going on right now: 33% off a full body airbrush spray tan! Find out more about her shop online.