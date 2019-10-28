Get Your Dream Home With SecurityNational’s Amped Mortgage

The SecurityNational Mortgage Company is a publicly-traded company that is also a family business. Their business provides conventional loans that do not require paperwork from the borrower for income or assets. They are all about amping up the mortgage process to get your loan closed faster and easier than ever!

“With all of the uncertainty in the world right now, the mortgage-backed securities are a safe place for people to hold their money until a they determine what is the best use of their capital. This is causing mortgage rates to stay low, even in a time when the economy is booming. The rates that you can get right now are so low that even if they do fall a little more, the savings amount is just not worth missing this opportunity…and yes, now is a great time to buy because of the same reason! With the rates right now, someone who was looking last spring and qualified for a home aroune 220K can now purchase a home around 250K.”

To learn more about Amped Mortgage, check out their website www.LoansFromTroy.com and follow them on social media, @LNMLending.

Sponsored by SecurityNational Mortgage Company. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.