Get Your “Cocktail Hour” Playlist HERE From DJ Cassandra

Cassie Shankman, better known as DJ Cassandra, stopped to chat with Studio 512 about the official kick-off of Texas wedding season in early March!

This is a tough spot for many couples who are planning nuptials: things are constantly changing. Unlike last year, where many ceremonies were fully canceled, many brides and grooms might be rethinking guest lists and venues in order to keep people socially-distant, and the wedding still on. Cassie shares some of her tips on safely celebrating, including a few things that people may not consider when booking their music.

Cassie has beefed up a recent playlist she made for recently-wed couple Lauren and Ross, adding in more local talent as well as 2021 SXSW artists into the mix (and a few past favorites). You can access the list for FREE on Spotify here: Cocktail Hour By DJ Cassandra. Enjoy!

Would you like Cassie to DJ your wedding? She has some open bookings for 2021/ 2022 events and weddings, as well as music lessons, and audio production or composing projects. Learn more about her on social media or on her website.