Get Your Closet Summer Ready With Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian stopped by Steph’s house to help her get her closet in order for Summer. She offered tips on how to give your closet a little love as the seasons change and she’s also available for closet cleanout, styling and shopping appointments.

If you’re planning to DIY your own closet for Summer Raquel suggests to remove anything you won’t wear in the Texas heat and store it away so you don’t have to sift through it on a daily basis. Try and use this time to decide if there are items you’re ready to part with as well. Does it fit your lifestyle? Do you still like it? Is it still in good shape?

Once you have your closet pared-down, Raquel suggests organizing by ROY G BIV and putting lighter neutrals (creams, whites) towards the red end, and darker neutrals (browns, blacks) towards the violet end.

For shoes, try to organize with one shoe front facing and the other shoe back facing. This will give you a first look at the detail, color and overall style of each pair. Decide what boots can be stored away for Summer and what sandals are now front and center in your closet!

Raquel is a big proponent of donating your unwanted clothes, especially to organizations like Dress For Success, which aims to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Learn more at www.austin.dressforsuccess.org.

To learn more about Raquel’s services, visit her online at www.greerimageconsulting.com, or follow her on social media for inspiration, @ Raquel Greer Gordian.

Sponsored by Raquel Greer Gordian. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.