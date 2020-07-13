Get Your Caffeine Fix: Free Coffee Today!

On Saturday, July 18th you can watch LVnTheLife's "REWIND" on both TikTok and Instagram. Stephanie sat down with LV and Lena to talk a little bit about what this special event entails.

LVnTheLife, PBC is promoting Austin’s historical artistic heritage; specifically the disabled, through an online platform showcasing various artists in an event titled ‘REWIND’. Historically the disabled have taken a backseat within the creative arts with few if any means of direct exposure. LVnTheLife, a social media brand, was founded by Tim Schramm (aka LV) who was often disenfranchised and discouraged due to his learning disability from birth. LV had learned to build his self-esteem through the Arts as an actor in the hope that other disabled talents would be embraced in the greater society despite their disability. With Co-Director Lena Konetchy, they created the event ‘REWIND’ in order to provide the artistic disabled an opportunity to share themselves on an equal representation with local artistic talent with the greater Austin community. ‘REWIND’ will feature up to 8 artists from different disciplines and backgrounds: comedian Tai Nguyen, actor Kelly Dealyn, magician Armando Martinez, producer/actor Laura Galt, filmmaker Brian Elder, writer D.R. Garrett, Dancer Will Walker, and artist Carol Gonzales. ‘REWIND’ is a celebration of season 1 of LVnTheLife’s IGTV show ‘LView’ in which both the disabled and the multicultural artists of Austin are interviewed and then featured on the company’s Instagram page @lvnthelife. LV had built @lvnthelife on Instagram single handedly at the start of 2017 and by 2019 he managed 123k followers.