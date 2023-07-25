Cindy Stanukinos, General Manager, Jo’s South Austin and Jenny Schipani, Director of Experience at Bunkhouse, joined Rosie of Studio 512 to talk about their summer drink special menu, which is available through September 3rd, and even showed us how to make one, the Cowboy Cookie Cold Brew.

Jo’s recently opened their new South Austin location in May. They also have Jo’s Pride Boxes, which benefit Equality Texas and will be available through August 31st. Jo’s Coffee is proud to stand in allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community. For each limited-edition box sold, $2 will be donated to Equality Texas, a statewide political advocacy organization that fights for LGBTQIA+ rights. This year’s design was created by Artist and Jo’s South Congress GM, Carolyn Garlock!