How well do we know our senses? For those who are used to relying on eyesight to navigate the

world, the answers might not be what we’d expect. Today Steph and Rosie discussed Dining in the dark,

a brand-new sensory dining experience that is cooking up some immersive intrigue for Austin’s more adventurous foodies. Studio 512 intern, Gracie Watt joined as well to share her experience with Dining in the dark.



Perfect for a solo adventure, date, or night out with friends, Dining in the Dark is a 90-minute

culinary experience specifically designed to rely on senses other than sight. Each attendee has

the option of a Green (Vegan), Blue (Pescatarian), or Red (Meat-based) menu: all three menus

will feature mouthwatering global cuisines for diners to enjoy. The catch? Guests will be

blindfolded as they eat. There are still a few dates available: April 1, April 6, April

15, and April 22, 2022. The dining experience will be at Austin’s own W Austin Hotel, and tickets

are available now. You can get more info and tickets here.