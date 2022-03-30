How well do we know our senses? For those who are used to relying on eyesight to navigate the
world, the answers might not be what we’d expect. Today Steph and Rosie discussed Dining in the dark,
a brand-new sensory dining experience that is cooking up some immersive intrigue for Austin’s more adventurous foodies. Studio 512 intern, Gracie Watt joined as well to share her experience with Dining in the dark.
Perfect for a solo adventure, date, or night out with friends, Dining in the Dark is a 90-minute
culinary experience specifically designed to rely on senses other than sight. Each attendee has
the option of a Green (Vegan), Blue (Pescatarian), or Red (Meat-based) menu: all three menus
will feature mouthwatering global cuisines for diners to enjoy. The catch? Guests will be
blindfolded as they eat. There are still a few dates available: April 1, April 6, April
15, and April 22, 2022. The dining experience will be at Austin’s own W Austin Hotel, and tickets
are available now. You can get more info and tickets here.